Unlock 4.0 I Waswo X Waswo’s new show opens in Delhi

The photographs show the transition from being an outsider to fitting in a lot more, while still retaining some of the Orientalist approach. “He still carries his telescope and magnifying glass. One of the photos shows him looking out at the landscape, with his back to the viewer. A butterfly bounces off his left hand while the right hand holds on to a net. He is appreciating the butterfly’s beauty and existence. But then there is also the net. Will he capture this winged creature, classify it and pin it up? This is a moment of decision," explains Waswo. “Will he let it be or stick to old Orientalist ways?" This is why he finds the image conceptually important.