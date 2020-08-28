Unlock 4.0: what will open, what won't

Metro back on track?

Metro services, which came to a halt on 22 March, are likely to resume in Delhi and the National Capital Region from 1 September—possibly at just 50% capacity initially. With the token system out, passengers will have to get used to a contactless ticketing system. But not everything will open. Schools and colleges will remain shut, along with cinema halls and auditoriums. Bars, however, may be allowed to sell liquor over the counter for takeaway, according to multiple reports.

Bengaluru

Hospitality sector’s joy

Karnataka, which relaxed restrictions on inter-state travel recently, may allow pubs and bars to open soon in Bengaluru. While this would come as a big relief to the hospitality sector, there is no such optimism about multiplexes and educational institutions restarting soon. Namma Metro, shut for five months, is also waiting for the green light from the government.

Kolkata

Bi-weekly lockdown goes on

From 1 September, domestic flights from covid-19 hotspots will be allowed to land in Kolkata. But be prepared to live in complete lockdown there twice a week, when only essential services will be allowed. All educational institutions—schools, colleges, universities—will remain closed until 20 September. The good news: Pubs and clubs are expected to open next month.

Mumbai

Local trains still out of bounds

In August, shops and malls were allowed to remain open through the week. There is also a demand to open up gyms and gardens. But local trains may remain out of bounds for all those who aren’t part of essential services. Moreover, the Mumbai police, keen to deter outdoor activity, has warned motorists that it will impound vehicles if they cannot show a “valid reason" for being out.

Chennai

Mandatory e-pass for travel

Subramanian Swaminathan, a Chennai-based infectious diseases expert, claimed recently that the covid-19 growth rate in the city was “past its peak". The state government is in no mood to take risks, though. So, despite the Centre’s directive, e-passes will continue for inter-state and inter-district movement. However, restrictions on office-goers, liquor shops and hotels, among others, may be eased.

