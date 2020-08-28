Unlock 4.0: what will open, what won't

Metro services, which came to a halt on 22 March, are likely to resume in Delhi and the National Capital Region from 1 September—possibly at just 50% capacity initially. With the token system out, passengers will have to get used to a contactless ticketing system. But not everything will open. Schools and colleges will remain shut, along with cinema halls and auditoriums. Bars, however, may be allowed to sell liquor over the counter for takeaway, according to multiple reports.