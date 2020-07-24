Video games with violent content don’t lead to aggressive behaviour, says study

While interpreting the data, the researchers found that the overall effect of aggressive game content on behaviourial aggression was too low to be meaningful. They also found no evidence for the assertion that small effects might accumulate over time, dispelling the common notion that such “small effects" could incrementally change a gamer’s nature in the long term. “We observe that meta-analytic studies now routinely find that the long-term impacts of violent games on youth aggression are near zero... Thus, current research is unable to support the hypothesis that violent video games have a meaningful long-term predictive impact on youth aggression," the researchers explained in the study.