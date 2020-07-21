Vidya Balan: ‘You don't judge the male genius for anything except his genius’

All I really knew was she was a mathematical genius, was known as a “human computer", and was in the Guinness Book of World Records. When Anu Menon started narrating incidents from her life, it gave me a sense of who she was and what sort of life she had led. One of the first things that struck me was her sense of humour and her zest for life. She didn’t let the fact that she was a woman or a mother limit her in any way, which is what probably caused a lot of conflict in her life.