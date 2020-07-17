Vocal-for-local menus of the pandemic

Expat chefs are more likely to work with indigenous produce, going with what is available to make their menus interesting and fun. French chef Alexis Gielbaum, co-owner at Slink & Bardot and Soufflé S’il Vous Plaît in Mumbai, has been in India for about seven years and his approach to food entails adopting ingredients that a country has to offer. “It was a long and difficult process, especially at the beginning, when I had to revisit a recipe multiple times despite being very familiar with it," he says, adding, “nothing tasted the same when I tried recreating French dishes with Indian produce." But cooking is muscle memory and judging flavours, an instinct. Armed with this inbuilt knowledge, a chef tries to hit the right notes. Gielbaum would confit local tomatoes in the oven for hours with garlic, thyme and olive oil to raise the sugar level and build umami. He would use this for the tomato tart at Slink & Bardot.