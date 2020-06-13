Was Satyajit Ray a political film-maker?

The order in which you named them revealed your politics. So, to disclose: I have named them chronologically, by the year in which they were born. Ray, born in 1921, was the oldest (and on 2 May his fans around the world began celebrating his birth centenary year), Sen was born two years later, and Ghatak in 1925. The order would be the same if you listed them by the number of films they made (Ray made 29, or 32, if you count Teen Kanya as three films, and Kapurush O Mahapurush as two, and do not count his documentaries; Sen clocked in 27; and Ghatak, mainly due to his untimely death, eight).