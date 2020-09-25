Watch accessories for the serious collector

Once you wind an automatic watch and set the time, it gives you a certain number of hours of power reserve before you need to wind it again. This could range from 40-80 hours depending on the movement. However, as long as it’s on your wrist, it remains wound thanks to a rotor which transfers energy to the mainspring. But what if you don’t end up wearing one of your watches for a few days, but you don’t want it to get unwound? Enter, the watch winder. It’s a box that gently rotates your watch to keep it wound. They are not absolutely necessary, but if you own a multi-complication watch that takes time to set, like a perpetual calendar, then a watch winder could be useful. There are plenty to choose from, including single or double winders (or even a vault of winders). Wolf’s watch winders are well-known and highly respected, and this simple double winder would be perfect.