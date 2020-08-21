Wear your sorbet this season

People are fatigued by the inclination to bright and bold colours in India, so we want a colour palette that’s light on the eyes ," says designer Ruchika Sachdeva, founder of the fashion label Bodice. Over the last decade, pastel and sorbet hues have dominated spring/summer collections by international designers. So it should not come as a surprise that ice-cream and cotton-candy shades found their way into the spring/summer 2020-21 collections of many international as well as local brands.

View Full Image Bakaayan Avisa Kurta Set by Torani . This sublime set consists of a choli, sharara and kurta, all crafted from handwoven chanderi and organza. The monotone embroidery on the kurta stands out clearly. Available at Torani.in; ₹ 42,500





Designer Rahul Mishra, founder of the eponymous couture label, believes it connects with the pandemic. “Living with one’s life at a constant risk for months, contemplation seeps in and there emerges a natural longing for positivity. When life is indeed unpredictable and precious, one wishes to live the best of it and softer hues alongside pastel tints are an organic preference."

View Full Image Bandi Jacket by Rimzim Dadu. More along the lines of watermelon pink, this jacket has been crafted from Dadu’s signature style of sowing metallic yarns together, so it also has a lustrous shine. Available at Curato.in; ₹ 44,800





Gursi Singh, co-founder of the ready-to-wear label Lovebirds, seconds the thought. “Many of us have been struggling with our mental health because of the pandemic’s negative impact, and these colours help to soothe, calm and uplift our moods through what we wear."

View Full Image Chikankari Sari by Anjul Bhandari. Bhandari—who claims to have a bias for pastel shades—has crafted this piece in a mint green shade, which makes the chikankari embroidery with sequins and pearls stand out. Available at Anjul Bhandari Studio, Delhi; ₹ 5.5 lakh





Some of the international collections that showcased this trend at the recent Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks were Lanvin and Versace.

View Full Image Marbled Shirt Dress by Bodice. Founder Ruchika Sachdeva has reimagined pale yellow in a marbled design to lend it a floaty effortlessness. The hand-marbled silk shirt dress comes with edgy denim trimmings. Available at Bodice.co.in; ₹ 23,000





Since the trend never quite goes out of style, designers are using it to make durable collections. The subtle colours help to highlight the techniques and accessories with it. Designer Shehla Khan, founder of the label Shehlaa, says, “Be it lace or crystals, these embroideries look understated against the colours." Designer Anjul Bhandari, whose eponymous label specializes in chikankari embroidery, says: “Even as occasions become more daytime-oriented and more intimate, you don’t want to dress up too much. The trend, as we all know, is timeless."

