Well-wishers help Madras Crocodile Bank avoid a financial crisis during pandemic

Luckily for us, all our local staff are from the opposite village and so there was no issue of local travel. In the beginning, there was a lack of clarity on whether zoos were allowed to operate under lockdown. Fortunately, the Central Zoo Authority acted swiftly to have the Ministry of Home Affairs issue a clarification that Zoo Operations would be added to the list of essential services. Once this was issued, there were absolutely no issues with things such as food transport.