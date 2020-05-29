What connects poultry to pandemics and the future of the planet

Sadly, animals are often made pawns in human conflicts. The fundamental bases of vegan living are live and let live, non-violence and compassion. Anything that falls outside of these edicts has nothing to do with vegan living and should not be confused with the vegan movement. Citizens must also not confuse genuine, law-abiding enforcement of animal transport laws by the police and animal welfare officers with violence and hooliganism by fanatics—they are not the same and have nothing to do with each other.