What if someone picked a handwash for you based on iconic TV folks you adore?

How do you choose between the floral bouquet of Sweet Orange and Lavender and the masculine brusqueness of Mahogany Teakwood? We picked the perfect handwash for you based on iconic TV characters you adore. In the words of Junior Soprano from television's iconic mob drama, The Sopranos:“You steer the ship the best way you know. Sometimes it’s smooth. Sometimes you hit the rocks. In the meantime, you find your pleasures where you can."