What Indians can learn from the perils of crony capitalism around the globe

The government of the day has used this power selectively. It stopped Flipkart and Amazon from providing deep discounts to consumers, deeming them anti-competitive, but watched as Reliance’s Jio ravaged the telecom industry with predatory pricing. Then, even in the face of the imminent collapse of key players, it did nothing to provide relief to Jio’s competitors, Vodafone and Airtel, when it came to back-taxes amounting to thousands of crores of rupees. As the Mint reported in June, Vodafone will struggle to pay these sums even if they are charged over a period of twenty years. With the Supreme Court’s judgment due shortly, we will soon know whether or not India’s telecom sector will be reduced from a vibrant and competitive one to a duopoly.