The centrepiece of the fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), which closed on 29 March, was a temporary structure called the Pavilion. It was key to the art event—KMB’s curator Anita Dube conceived it as a space for open dialogue. It is this very Pavilion that is now at the centre of a controversy.

Designed to reference traditional performance spaces (called koothambalam in Malayalam), it was built by men belonging to indigenous communities from rural Wayanad. These construction workers are among 150-odd skilled labourers who are currently fighting for their dues from the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF).

On 18 March, a contracting company, Thomas Clery Infrastructures and Developers, which was hired to work on the Pavilion and other biennale venues, sent a legal notice to the KBF. Director Appu Thomas, a 37-year-old engineer, alleged that his company was yet to receive full payment for its services. On 23 March, the KBF responded, denying these allegations and claiming that it had never entered into a contractual obligation with Thomas’ firm. It said Thomas was “only a works facilitator…and it is not within his rank or station to preach to the Trustees of KBF…"

A statement on the KBF’s website describes Thomas’ claims as “a disinformation campaign", explaining that his company had been paid ₹1,80,59,000 till date and the final bills submitted by him were “considered exorbitant". “A government-approved independent evaluator has found the bills produced by the contractor and his vendors to be inflated. The evaluator’s report leaves little scope for negotiation," a spokesperson for the KBF told Lounge.

Thomas, however, denies KBF’s claims. “They have paid the company only ₹70 lakh and owe us roughly ₹70 lakh more, on which the payments of the labourers depend. They didn’t draw a contract but verbally promised to pay us. I trusted them because of our long-standing relationship, and having worked for them on the 2016 Biennale. We were ready to negotiate the payment," he says.

The allegations by the labourers and Thomas got wide attention after they were posted on an Instagram account, run by two people who worked with Thomas, called @justicefrombiennale18_19. The account’s posts have been shared widely, including by Manju Sara Rajan, the former KBF CEO. Rajan was appointed in 2016, a little before the third edition of the KMB, and quit the foundation in April 2018, reportedly over concerns regarding mismanagement of funds. In her Instagram post, Rajan recalls how Thomas had been an important part of KMB 2016, offering to do work for credit, even when “we faced the worst financial crisis in India’s economic history".

Rajan tells Lounge, “For the administrative and financial health of an organization like this, it is essential to have empowered managers who have the wherewithal to sometimes disagree with authority and take ownership of decisions…then you have a team that can be held accountable for decisions."

In response to an email questionnaire, Thomas Girst, global head of cultural engagement at BMW Group, which has supported the biennale right from the start, says, “We have been proud partners of KMB since its inception and we trust that everyone involved will do everything to ensure that the ‘people‘s biennale’ will continue to lead by example."

On the biennale’s closing day, more vendors protested outside the main venue, Aspinwall House, claiming that they hadn’t received full payments either. They held up placards demanding a re-audit of KBF’s income and expenditure. Thomas says the @justicefrombiennale18_19 Instagram handle has been tampered with, disallowing users from posting on it.

It is interesting that the KBF had earlier announced that the Pavilion would be dismantled once the biennale ended and the materials would be used to construct a dozen houses as part of the flood relief effort in Kerala. However, Thomas is not sure if his company would be hired for this job. “These materials are rightfully ours, made by these tribal labourers. The KBF keeps saying this is ‘the people’s biennale’, but I don’t know who these ‘people’ are," he says.