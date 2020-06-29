What is Hey, and why are people queuing up for it?

Hey also gives you a lot of control over your email and lets you sort it into neat piles according to priority and importance—its inbox is actually called an ‘Imbox’ (for ‘Im’portant and ‘Im’mediate; it’s ok to roll your eyes a bit at this)—unlike Gmail, which decides for you and sometimes makes it difficult to find email that lands up in the wrong folder. With Hey, there are more options: if you know you need to reply to an email, but don’t have time right now, you can mark it as 'Reply Later' and it drops into a stack at the bottom of the screen. There’s a 'Set Aside' button as well for email that you don’t need to reply to, but may need to reference later. It also lets you add personal sticky notes to any email in your ‘Imbox’ where you can jot down phone numbers, dates, links, or personal notes you may need the next time you reference that email.