What makes a tippy tea?

A tippy orthodox Assam has dark, wiry leaves with a good sprinkling of matte-gold tips. The infusion is a rich, coppery red, with a lovely sweet aroma. The signature attributes of this tea are that it’s full-bodied, flavourful, with a distinct maltiness, and sweet like honey or dates. A muse to the poet, no less. For our palate, more at ease with robust rather than subtle flavours, tippy teas are an easy choice. Drink them plain, sweetened or with milk. And as with other orthodox teas, do not discard after a single steep. These are good for two-three infusions and the flavours change with each steep.