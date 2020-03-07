The Levon Feminist Midi skirt comes with a fabulous black and silver sequinned embroidery that reads “the future is female".

Available at AliceandOlivia.com; ₹34,749

STELLA MCCARTNEY

Is there a more powerful image than women helping each other carry the world?

Available at Net-A-Porter.com; $278 (around ₹20,384)

OLYMPIA LE TAN

Carry this clutch as an ode to the feminist godmother’s complex book.

Available at OlympiaLeTan.com; €816.67 (around ₹67,000)

THE INDIAN FEMINIST

You can be a lioness every time you carry this roaring tote.

Available at TheIndianFeminist.com; ₹ 1,830

UNBOUND BABES

These Venus-symbol earrings make a statement in 18-carat gold.

Available at UnboundBabes.com; ₹2,345

GUNDI

The Hindi word for female gangster has been adopted by this Delhi brand that has its own spin on defining outspoken and feminist desi women.

Available at GundiStudios.com; ₹2,500

OBJECT.RISE.BURN (ORB)

This crop top was made by the Mumbai brand in collaboration with the Forca Goa Foundation, which encourages girls in sports.

Available at ORBMovement.com; ₹750

Share Via