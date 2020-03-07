What’s your slogan?1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2020, 09:40 AM IST
This Women’s Day, here’s a Lounge edit of quirky clothing and accessories that lets you wear your statement on your sleeve
This Women’s Day, here’s a Lounge edit of quirky clothing and accessories that lets you wear your statement on your sleeve
ALICE + OLIVIA
The Levon Feminist Midi skirt comes with a fabulous black and silver sequinned embroidery that reads “the future is female".
Available at AliceandOlivia.com; ₹34,749
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Is there a more powerful image than women helping each other carry the world?
Available at Net-A-Porter.com; $278 (around ₹20,384)
OLYMPIA LE TAN
Carry this clutch as an ode to the feminist godmother’s complex book.
Available at OlympiaLeTan.com; €816.67 (around ₹67,000)
THE INDIAN FEMINIST
You can be a lioness every time you carry this roaring tote.
Available at TheIndianFeminist.com; ₹ 1,830
UNBOUND BABES
These Venus-symbol earrings make a statement in 18-carat gold.
Available at UnboundBabes.com; ₹2,345
GUNDI
The Hindi word for female gangster has been adopted by this Delhi brand that has its own spin on defining outspoken and feminist desi women.
Available at GundiStudios.com; ₹2,500
OBJECT.RISE.BURN (ORB)
This crop top was made by the Mumbai brand in collaboration with the Forca Goa Foundation, which encourages girls in sports.
Available at ORBMovement.com; ₹750