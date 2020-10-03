What Tara Kaushal wants to tell you about rape

Kaushal’s book has been out since June but it was the gang-rape, and eventual death, of a 19-year-old Dalit girl by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh which prompted me to call her at short notice. The contours of social class (which for Kaushal encompasses caste) is a strong thread running through her book. As one of the women speaking up about the late media personality Gautam Adhikari when #MeToo raged in 2018, Kaushal had specifically drawn focus to caste and class. “Contrary to the Shakti Kapoor idea of rapists—‘the Other’, loutish men waiting in the bushes—it is upper-class predators that are most dangerous. As gender violence tends to follow class lines, they have access to women of their class and below. They are affluent and powerful, so (they) get away with their crimes," she had written.