What Telugu poet Varavara Rao’s prison diaries tell us about his politics

As the title of book indicates, and the Kenyan writer Ngugi wa Thiong’o says in his Foreword, “The real subject of these letters is imagination." Rao, who has translated Ngugi’s own prison diary and one novel into Telugu, admits as much. In letter after letter, he bemoans the true victim of his incarceration: his imagination as a humanist and writer. Following the champu style in Telugu literary tradition, where short bursts of prose are punctuated by outpourings of poetry, Rao speaks against this worst form of repression, but also, remarkably, rises above it through the sheer power of words. With his keen attention to the rhythms of each day, awareness of plant and animal life around him, and relentless curiosity about the world beyond the prison walls, Rao stands out as a writer capable of the most extraordinary feats of imagination.