What the Lounge team is feeling this week

Štimac at the helm

Igor Štimac, who managed the Croatian national team in 2012-13, was announced the new Indian football team manager on 15 May. The former West Ham United and Derby County player has signed a two-year deal and brings plenty of coaching experience, going back to 2001. He won 53 caps as a player and handed debuts to players such as Ivan Perišić (Inter Milan) and Mateo Kovačić (on loan at Chelsea from Real Madrid) during his managerial stint with Croatia. Štimac was a defender during his playing days and his experience, not only on the international stage (he was part of the Croatian squad that finished third at the 1998 World Cup) but also in English football, could benefit the Indian team.—NS

Alabama, that’s not the way

This week, the overwhelmingly male senate of Alabama, US, passed a law banning abortion. This is the strictest anti-abortion law in the country, which makes it a crime at any stage of pregnancy, and with no exception for rape and incest. The only exception allowed is grave risk to maternal health—and we have seen how that played out in the case of Savita Halappanavar, whose death after being denied an abortion led to an Irish referendum on the issue. Ultimately, it precipitated the passage of Ireland’s Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act of 2013. Alabama is going the opposite way. The ban indicates an increasingly anti-progressive world that places the rights of a foetus over the rights of a woman over her life and her own body. It recalls a world very close to the one imagined by Margaret Atwood in The Handmaid’s Tale, in which women are nothing but functional wombs. Make no mistake: This is not an American issue. It is a hard blow for women everywhere.—SB

Back in black

By doing one thing consistently and better than anyone else, Black Mirror has achieved something unique. It’s now synonymous with a subgenre; any film or TV show that attempts futuristic but relatable sci-fi is now labelled Black Mirror-like. The new season of Charlie Brooker’s series (following the one-off interactive experiment of “Bandersnatch") will premiere on Netflix on 5 June. The trailer promises the usual trifecta of stories, with Anthony Mackie and Miley Cyrus headlining an episode each. It’s the third that has us really excited, though—mostly because it stars Andrew Scott, who played the unhinged Jim Moriarty in Sherlock, and, more recently, appeared as the sexy priest in the second season of Fleabag.—UB

Show me the Monet

The last time this one particular painting from Claude Monet’s Meules (Haystacks) series was auctioned, in 1986, it sold for $2.5 million (around ₹17.5 crore now). On 15 May, the same painting sold for $110.7 million at a Sotheby’s auction. This was not only the highest price a Monet has ever fetched (the previous record was $85 million for Nymphéas En Fleur in 2018), it’s also the first time an impressionist work has breached the $100-million mark. The buyer, who wasn’t identified by the auction house, became the eighth private collector to own one of the 25 works in this series, the rest of which are housed in museums around the world.—UB