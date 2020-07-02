Opinion | What the Mongol invasion and coronavirus have in common

In the mid-1230s, the imam of the Nizari Ismaili sect, commonly called Aga Khanis in India today, wrote a letter to the kings of England and France that was both a warning and a plea for partnership. Europe knew him as the Old Man of the Mountain and called his followers Assassins, from Hashishin, in the belief that they ingested hashish before carrying out murderous assignments. The letter made it clear that the Mongols were not Christians, that they would soon threaten Europe, and that they slaughtered civilians on a scale the world had never seen. Peter de Roches, bishop of Winchester, responded dismissively: “Let us leave these dogs to devour one another. And we, when we proceed against the enemies of Christ who remain, will slay them, and cleanse the earth."