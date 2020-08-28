What you should know before your virtual skin consultation

The Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), the national body governing such medical practices, has set guidelines for doctors and practitioners to follow, so that the session goes as smoothly as possible. Dr. Kapoor describes the standard format: “The patient must fill a questionnaire outlining their medical history, quite similar to how it takes place for a physical consultation. Since it is an online consultation and there are possibilities of things going amiss during the consultation online, the patient needs to sign a declaration of being ready for such a consultation. Pictures of the parts affected with the problem will be asked for, with consent. A brief medical history is asked for, covering those related to skin and hair. A confirmation is made about whether an online consultation can be made, and the appointment is made." The patients and clients should be aware of what doctor or practitioner they are consulting, and that their personal information is safe with them.