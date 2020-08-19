So, when did religious sentiment get linked to size? It certainly didn’t start off that way, says Shrikant Deodhar, 63, president of the Shri Ganesh Murtikar Ani Vyavsayik Kalyankari Mandal and a fifth-generation sculptor from Pen, a town in Raigad district that manufactures over three-fourths of all the Ganesh idols sold in Maharashtra. “If you look at the Hindu scriptures, a Ganesh idol should be made only out of the amount of clay you can fit in a fist, sourced from one’s courtyard. You are to bathe, clothe, feast and worship it for one-and-a-half days and then immerse it in water. It’s meant as a symbolic gesture: You start from the soil and you go back to it. The part in the middle, the one-and-a-half-day celebration, is the life you live."