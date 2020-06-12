When nonsense makes the best sense

Arunava Sinha valiantly rises to the challenge of translating Ray’s uniquely nonsensical Bengali into credibly nonsensical English. In Habber-Jabber-Law, he comes up with a text that is as close to the original as any true fan of Ray could wish for. In 2004, poet Sampurna Chattarji had taken a stab at Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law and rendered it faithfully, albeit a bit stiffly. Sinha’s version is more inspired, unafraid to take chances with tone and diction, or even to upgrade Ray’s bizarre colloquialisms. Bengali readers of a certain generation may sneer at “Gechchho-Dada" being rechristened “Bigtree Bro", but it sounds just about right for the intended readership circa 2020.