Parveen Babi: How the glamorous star started out as the girl next door

Nowroji, along with her partner Hilla Divecha, established the country’s first modelling agency and event management company rolled into one. Their troupe, which included models from Bombay, would travel to a city for a week or ten days, where they’d showcase a textile mill’s latest prints and patterns on the catwalk. Credited with the ‘discovery’ of women like Rosita Mendonca, Mamta Sahu (later known by her married name Landerman) and Esther Daswani – who were subsequently recognized as India’s first supermodels—Nowroji would design the outfits and choreograph the show, while Divecha looked after the logistics of the business. During their stay in a city, they would organize daily fashion shows inside a tent that was open to the public. It wasn’t uncommon for the troupe to be on tour for two or three months at a stretch, with models travelling from city to city by train.