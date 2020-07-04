When 'urban' and 'upmarket' mean having fair skin

In 2019, I took a break from badminton to pursue higher studies and other passions. This time out made me realize that you could both love something and be afraid of it at the same time—that was modelling for me. However, the preconceived perception of models in my mind gave rise to insecurities. At that time, I did not know that there was no such thing as being perfect. To my amazement, whenever I would travel across the globe for tournaments, I would be complimented for my skin tone. People in other countries would tell me that I was photogenic. And as I watched the shows at the New York Fashion Week and the Lakmé Fashion Week, I developed a fascination for the field. The realization set in that no matter what I did, I was never going to be enough for anybody. I only had to be enough for myself.