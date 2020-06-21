When yoga classes go Zoom

The actual physical connection between a teacher and students cannot be replicated online. But making the best of the situation, and given that health, especially respiratory health, is at the top of everyone’s minds, we have tailored our workouts to make it easy for students to perform the asanas at home. We have realigned the flow of our classes such that students can’t hurt themselves even if they get an asana wrong. The basic principles that we follow—that every class should include asanas which ensure the spine has moved in six directions, that there is an inversion (head-down movement) and a twist—have remained the same but the actual asanas are simpler. So, for instance, an inversion can be performed using a headstand but we would prefer people didn’t try that at home on their own, so we include the downward-facing dog pose which achieves the same result. The classes are structured in a way that they are accessible to students who are in the beginner or intermediary stages.