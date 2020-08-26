Where next for Lionel Messi?

According to reports, Messi had already been in favour of leaving Barcelona after the 8-2 shellacking at the hands of Bayern Munich eleven days ago. His decision to leave was reinforced when new manager Ronald Koeman informed him that, as Barcelona rebuild, Messi will be losing his usual privileges at the club. Since Messi doesn’t think that the Catalan club is likely to compete for the Champions League any time soon, he might feel that at the age of 33, his time to win the European Cup is running out. This leaves only a clutch of other super-clubs as likely destinations for the best footballer in the world. Sentiments aside, letting Messi go would make sense for Barcelona too, but only if they can gather the €700m buyout clause in his contract, making any potential transfer the biggest football deal ever. Messi wants to leave for free, pointing to a contractual clause that allows him to do so. The club and player are likely to be involved in a messy legal dispute in the interpretation of the clause if the impasse isn’t sorted soon. There exists a slim possibility that this is a power-play to force out the unpopular Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu.