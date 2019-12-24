Where to find the perfect Yuletide spirit

1 min read.Updated: 24 Dec 2019, 09:40 AM ISTRaul Dias
Christmas in India may not be white and frosty, but we tell you where to go to bask in the festive spirit -- faith no bar
The diversity of the land is on ample display for all to experience—from a traditional Kerala-style Christmas parade led by caparisoned elephants down Kochi’s streets to a formal black tie Yuletide Ball in Bengaluru
Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see" —The Polar Express (2004)
While this line from one of our favourite Christmas movies of all time really sums up the magic of Yuletide, there’s something about the festivities of this season that demands all our senses be at their optimal best. How else can we fully appreciate the heady aroma of warm mulled wine and hot-out-of-the-oven gingerbread? Or, marvel at the visual brilliance of the lit-up Gothic façade of the Mae de Deus church in the Goan village of Saligao?
We have curated a list of places, events and things to do around India this Christmas season that are open to all those seeking some festive magic.