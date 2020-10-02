Who killed Amnesty International India?

The Union government described the name-calling as a “ploy" to divert attention from the organization’s illegal activities. Amnesty International India, it said, was under the scanner because it had violated provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). Amnesty’s India director, Avinash Kumar, however, maintains the crackdown was an outcome of its calls for transparency and accountability, most recently for the human rights violations in this year’s Delhi riots and in Kashmir. “For a movement that has done nothing but raise its voices against injustice, this latest attack is akin to freezing dissent," says Kumar.