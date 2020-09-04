Who would I be if I lived elsewhere?

Now here we werein August. My friend has been stuck in Ranchi for months, far away from her husband, unable to get to Singapore. I was unexpectedly leaving the house I lived in. This house that I lived in, it’s the longest I have lived in any house as an adult. It’s nearly the longest I have lived anywhere. I loved my neighbourhood, my many friends and acquaintances here, the children’s book store, the fruit shop and the Malayali-owned store we are convinced is the model for Danish Sait’s Family Supermarket. And there I was, leaving without saying bye properly, or at all in some cases. In the week since I moved, I have had mild worries that someone will say, I am sending over bread or samosas or biryani and I will have to say, “Oh, I can’t believe I forgot to say I moved." (It would only be mildly better than arriving at my friend Aneela’s house last summer and then realizing I had forgotten to tell her I had had a second child.)