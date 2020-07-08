Whose dog meat is it anyway?

The comments on Toy’s tweet point towards the immediate need to create alternate income sources for those who entirely depend on the sale of dog meat. The loss of livelihood triggered by the ban in selling dog meat was astutely documented in a 2017 essay titled Debating Dog Meat in Dimapur written by Kikon and published in the Shillong-based bilingual webzine, raiot.in. Here is an excerpt: "Forty years old and mother of four children aged 12, 14, 16 and 18; all her children were in school, which she paid for by selling dog meat. For Ms. Akhu and her colleagues in the adjacent dog meat stalls, they sell a food item like any other vendor at the market. Many of them had been landless and came to Dimapur as migrants from rural parts of Nagaland. Some of them were single parents while others had partners, but were unemployed and struggled to find employment."