Why a Bhupen Hazarika song about floods in Assam is going viral on social media

Meanwhile artists and poets like Saadulla continue to see the river as their muse. “When I was in grade 4, I had written an essay about how I wished the Brahmaputra would be peaceful. That was in 1957 and we are now in 2020 and the story is still the same. There have been suggestions through the decades about deepening the river and so on, but the plans have fallen through," he says. "The rural people continue to suffer. If you visit villages in Majuli, the state of the families there will bring tears to your eyes. Through the video, I have tried to console the flood victims not to lose heart. We need to face it and fight it out."