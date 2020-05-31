Why Akbar wasn’t always a beacon of tolerance

“Akbar wanted to take a tough stance, so that he never again had to repeat that act," says Mukhoty. “I am loath to say that he became more tolerant later. It was a pragmatic choice. He just realized that he could not keep the country together without including Hindus." Then followed the tolerant actions that we know him for: the ban on cow slaughter, the numerous marriages to Rajput women who were allowed to remain Hindu, the exploration of other religions and the inclusion of Hindus in his government. But they had their beginnings in the calculated use of Chittorgarh as a savage warning, which seems to have been glossed over a bit.