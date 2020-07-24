Why are we hate-watching TV shows?

In the most recent season of Curb Your Enthusiasm (Disney+ Hotstar), Larry David opens up a coffee store in order to take down an abrasive café owner who has been particularly rude to him. David, playing a fictionalized version of his billionaire TV creator self, is transparent about his singular motive as he undercuts prices to drive his rival out of business: He triumphantly calls his store a spite store. Now while this behaviour may suit David’s misanthropic screen character, the show’s big revelation about our culture today is that David is not ridiculed for this—as he would have been on previous seasons. Instead, he is toasted by some of Hollywood’s brightest. Celebrities, with money and malevolence to spare, follow in David’s footsteps and start opening “spite stores" across Los Angeles. What hope does a jeweller have when Mila Kunis sells bracelets next door, unhampered by profit margins?