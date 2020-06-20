Why blind items must die in 2020

Gossip, tattle, slander have always been around. And who are we fooling, nothing we do now can compare to what the artists were up to in Paris in the 1920s. Lucian Freud, one of the artists profiled in the Pulitzer Prize-winning art writer Sebastian Smee’s book The Art Of Rivalry, once had to decline a wedding invitation because he found himself in the unusual position of having been sexually involved with not just the bride but the groom…and the groom’s mother. When I read this out at a panel with Smee at the Jaipur Literature Festival, I had to wait for several minutes for the audience to stop laughing. Everybody loves a good scandal. Columnist Nisha Susan even made a case for gossip as an essential service during the lockdown in this paper last week. But we have to acknowledge why blind items are a specific problem in 2020.