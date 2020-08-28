Why CPJ is demanding the release of Kashmiri journalist Asif Sultan

CPJ has been advocating for Aasif’s release since the day he was detained two years ago. We have raised his case with Indian members of parliament, the European Union, the United Kingdom, French, and Norwegian embassies, and the US State Department. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to garner support for a Kashmiri journalist, especially when they are being accused under an anti-terror law, given the narratives and perception of Kashmir across India. But Aasif Sultan is a journalist who has been imprisoned for two years now because of his reporting. No journalist should ever face that.