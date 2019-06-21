Why everyone is talking about ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Afirst look at the official trailer for Cyberpunk 2077, an open-world game developed by the Poland-based studio CD Projeckt Red, will leave you wondering what the year 2077 will actually be like.

In Cyberpunk 2077, users play as V, a mercenary, outlaw and “cyberpunk" equipped with cybernetic enhancements—arm blades, a bionic eye and what not. V is on the lookout for a special chip or prototype implant that is the key to immortality. The game’s open world is set in the fictional Night City. Dubbed the city of the future, this dystopian megalopolis is teeming with powerful people, glamour and body modifications. Think crime, sex, violence and a thirst for money through any means possible—all this in the city’s underbelly. The action is gory, the graphics unreal. And actor Keanu Reeves voices and appears as a character.

Cyberpunk 2077 stands out for its incredible gaming detail. The game’s developers have also recently collaborated with Nvidia as an official technology partner to introduce a rendering technique called “ray tracing", which will help create realistic light effects within the game. In an official release, Nvidia describes Cyberpunk 2077 as “an incredibly ambitious game, mixing first-person perspective and deep role-playing, while also creating an intricate and immersive world in which to tell this story". Adam Badowski, head of studio, CD Projekt Red, was quoted in the same release as saying that with ray tracing, “we can add another layer of depth and verticality to the already impressive megacity the game takes place in". Little wonder the game won more than 100 awards at last year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), an annual event where video-game publishers present new and forthcoming products.

A still from ‘Cyberpunk 2077’.

The Guardian even listed it as one of the most anticipated games at E3 2019. The video game takes inspiration from the table-top role-playing game Cyberpunk 2020. “Anything from the makers of Witcher 3 is sure to be special," adds TheGuardian story. The Witcher video-game series was another title from CD Projekt Red that first released in 2007.

The game’s flow will also follow another CD Projekt Red trademark concept. Users can customize their character’s cyberware, skill set and play style. You can also play as a woman character. As you explore the open world of Night City, à la Grand Theft Auto, whatever your player does shapes the story (your missions and game scenarios) and even the surrounding world. In the world of Cyberpunk 2077, your choices will have game-changing consequences.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on 16 April 2020.