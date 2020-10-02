Why future missions to Venus will not be as easy as they look

While the surface environment of Venus is extremely hot, dry and harsh, the clouds are made of concentrated sulphuric acid. “So any vehicle we send there has to be made to withstand the acid environment," explains Grinspoon, describing the announcement on phosphine as “an exciting development". “It needs to be confirmed with follow-up observations," he adds. “But if it is really phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus, then it is telling us something we don’t know about the processes occurring in the atmosphere. Even if it is not a sign of biology, we stand to learn something from this, and it will be important to sort it out since we are hoping to use similar observations to test for the presence of life on exoplanets around other stars."