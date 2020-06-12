Why gossiping is an essential service

You and I know that gossip can be the weapon of the rebellious. It’s how we know about the lives of our bosses. It’s how we hear how to really navigate the Olympic-level hurdle race of red tape in our cities, especially, but not only because of the pandemic (how to show you are corona positive or negative to get admitted into a hospital without the benefit of a test is a new subgenre). It’s how we confirm that our feelings of rage and grief and disorientation are real because those feelings don’t get reported on television. Gossip is the original peer review. Of course, just like peer reviews, gossip can fail and be its sad version, misinformation. Or as Boccaccio said in the introduction to The Decameron: “Such fear and fanciful notions took possession of the living that almost all of them adopted the same cruel policy, which was entirely to avoid the sick and everything belonging to them. By so doing, each one thought he would secure his own safety."