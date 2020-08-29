Why Himachali cuisine is having a moment

Himachalis are most proud of their wide variety of rotis and breads, made with flours like wheat, rice, barley, buckwheat and millets. Fermented wheat dough is used to make breads such as siddus and baturu. Steamed rice is a daily affair and is accompanied with curd-based gravies, known as madra, cooked with rajma, chickpeas and potatoes. Flavoured with khada masala, such as whole cinnamon, cardamom and bay leaves, most likely a Kashmiri influence, each gravy leaves a satisfying aftertaste. If there’s one lesson that the pandemic has taught time-crunched WFH food enthusiasts, it’s this—they can always fall back on home chefs whipping up regional specialities. Currently, pahadi khaana is riding high on the novelty factor and Himachali home chefs, the rarest of rare species, are pressed for time. Last week, for instance, I called Kuthiala to place an order for a weekend meal. A thali-style meal for two is priced at ₹1,249 and orders need to be placed 24 hours earlier. But though the call was made well in time, she said we would have to wait till the following weekend since she already had an order for 15 people. “I am so busy, it feels like death-by-dham for me," she added, referring to the traditional Himachali feast called dham—a community feast organized by a family to celebrate events such as childbirth, a job promotion, house-warming, a wedding, even retirement. The guest list at such feasts can range from 100-3,000 people. It is believed the dham is influenced by the Kashmiri wazwan but the food is completely sattvic—devoid of onion, garlic and, of course, non-vegetarian items. About 15-20 dishes are served on a large green leaf, or pattal, usually of saal (Shorea robusta). As the dham travels from Chamba in the north to Kangra in the west and Mandi in central Himachal, it is influenced by that region’s food practices. For instance, Chamba is known for rajma madra, Kangra for chana (chickpeas) madra and Mandi for sepu vadi (split urad dal dumplings).