Why India needs a comprehensive anti-discrimination law

In 2006, when the Sachar Committee report (on the social, economic and educational status of Muslims) came out, the million-dollar question doing the rounds was ‘Will they recommend quotas?’ Of course they did not. They could not. The nation was repeatedly told that there was no constitutional sanction for reservations based on religious community. While many believe the argument is morally flawed (and in the face of acute deprivation of Muslims, the Constitution can be amended, as it has been hundreds of times), that is a debate for another article. The Sachar Committee, unable to arrive at the easy quota solution, was forced to think out of the box. It emerged with one idea that represents a vital discursive shift—an EOC: ‘The Committee recommends that an Equal Opportunity Commission should be constituted by the government to look into the grievances of the deprived groups.’