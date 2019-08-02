It’s an iconic photograph. Two teenagers hang from a tree outside a courthouse. In the foreground, a group of well-dressed people look like they are at a party. There are women in dresses and men wearing ties and hats. While some people are looking up at the bloody, hanging bodies, others are staring clear-eyed, even smiling into the camera. Lawrence Beitler sold thousands of copies of his photograph to people who wanted a souvenir of the lynching—according to one account, he stayed up 10 nights printing it repeatedly. One man standing in the centre of the photograph, with an uncanny resemblance to Adolf Hitler, has raised his tattooed left arm, forefinger pointed at the tree behind, eyes firmly locked on to the camera, emphasizing his support for the heinous crime.

Next week will mark 89 years since Thomas Shipp and Abram Smith were lynched in Indiana, US, for allegedly murdering a man and raping a woman. The murder case was never solved. The woman said in court she hadn’t been raped.

In the chequered history of humanity, lynching has always been both spectacle and sport. All these years later, the easy brutality of the mob remains the same but the form and geography of this hate crime has mutated to suit digital audiences.

There were 4,743 lynchings in the US from 1882-1968, according to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (Naacp). A bleak period in history, as you know, can often span decades. Of the total lynchings, 3,446 were black, but some of the others were white people who spoke up against this hate crime. Then and now, it usually comes down to civil society to protest. Thus far Indians have reacted mostly through the creative arts, comedy, educative/evocative short videos, memes and Twitter protests. We will have to step up because history has shown us that politicians in power rarely lead the fight against hate.

We began the new year with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s take on mob lynching. “We must unite to condemn lynchings and refrain from politicizing them," he told news agency ANI. “Any such incident doesn’t bode well of a civilized society. This is condemnable but did this start only after 2014? We all need to fight this together and make sure that such incidents don’t occur again." The PM appeared to be obfuscating the issue, as he has done in the past. The data does show that, yes, this horrific brand of vigilante justice often cloaked in the garb of “cow protection" has specifically targeted Muslims and Dalits and that such incidents have indeed risen sharply since 2014. In response to questions in Parliament on cases of mob lynching, the Centre said, “The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain specific data with respect to lynching incidents in the country." But according to FactChecker.in’s databases tracking hate crimes in 2019, mob violence has resulted in eight deaths. And in cow-related violence specifically, there has been 14 “major assaults", with 67% of the victims being Muslim.

The language of condemnation of lynchings from our politicians has bordered on the absurd. “It is an unfortunate incident. But it should not be seen as mob lynching," chief minister Nitish Kumar told Print.in after three people were murdered in Bihar. “The incident occurred when the three were caught red-handed stealing cattle. It resulted in angry villagers beating them up, leading to their deaths. It is basically an incident arising due to local development." In the chilling YouTube video, most of the people watching the three men being beaten to death with sticks are children. But nobody’s questioning Kumar about his arbitrary redefinition of lynching.

Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Rajnath Singh have also used the word “unfortunate" to describe lynchings. A minister of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party told the upper house of Parliament there was no pattern to the mob violence. Most lynching cases are fake, Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in July. So far, denying and dismissing the growing evidence of this vicious crime seems to be the only strategy of the government. As a group of 49 eminent personalities summed it up in a letter addressed to Modi: “We strongly feel that such offences should be declared non-bailable, and that exemplary punishment should be meted out swiftly and surely. If life imprisonment without parole can be the sentence in cases of murder, why not for lynching, which are even more heinous? No citizen should have to live in fear in his/her own country," the letter said.

But in the post-truth world, every reality has an equal and opposite manufactured “fact" and our politicians, news anchors and friendly WhatsApp uncles help perpetuate these falsehoods. There was even a counter to the letter above from over 60 celebrities.

A spate of recent lynchings and communal incidents have “set in motion a parallel narrative on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter where videos documenting blood-curdling savagery have been shared in the past several weeks as evidence of Muslims perpetrating acts of violence against Hindus or vice versa," writes Karen Rebello on fact-checking website Boom. Some of the videos have been repurposed from countries such as Brazil and Bangladesh because India is not the only country where lynching has become prevalent in recent years.

An analysis by The Guardian found 173 people in Brazil were killed by mobs in 2016. The newspaper described it as an “epidemic that has swept Brazil at a time of acute political and economic upheaval". Just the previous year, “Brazil had grappled with an epidemic of the Zika virus , the impeachment of its first female president, the biggest corruption scandal in its history and the worst economic recession in 80 years", the newspaper said. South Africa has a history of necklacing, where a tyre is put around a victim’s neck before the person is set on fire. Nigeria has also struggled to control mob attacks.

In 19th century America, the tree became a symbol of hate. “Southern trees bear a strange fruit/ Blood on the leaves and blood at the root/ Black bodies swingin’ in the Southern breeze/ Strange fruit hangin’ from the poplar trees." Most of us know Strange Fruit as a Billie Holiday song but it was written by a Jewish activist who saw Beitler’s photograph of Shipp and Smith. In a few years, we have already managed to make the harmless domestic cow a symbol of everything that’s wrong with New India. History holds all the lessons, history plays on loop.

