Why M.A. Jinnah was a man of many contradictions

So what was the point of carving out Pakistan if it wanted to be liberal and secular? Jinnah resented the Pakistan he got—moth-eaten, as he described it, without Junagadh, Hyderabad or Kashmir, without Calcutta, its two wings separated by nearly 2,000km—united by faith, even as many co-religionists remained in India, and divided by languages, a point Jinnah brushed aside as if of no consequence. In March 1948, he visited Dacca, as Dhaka was then known, and spoke at the race course, warning against subversion, refusing to let Bengali be an official language. That sowed the seeds of the language movement, that culminated in Bangladesh’s liberation war of 1971.