Why the draft health data management policy raises red flags about privacy

The usage of external consultants by the government in policy making requires not just following standards around public procurement, but also extra vigilance around transparency and preventing conflict of interest. This is especially so if a specific case of policymaking or regulatory development is being managed on an expedited basis. The government should clarify who all are involved in the development of this policy process, why they were chosen and the mechanisms taken to prevent conflict of interest, and how it builds on previous, public money supported research and drafting efforts such as the DISHA bill project. Lack of transparency in policy making and regulation impacts the constitutional rights of Indian citizens—other policymaking processes such as the Environmental Assessment Impact process have been legally challenged on such grounds—and also weaken trust and confidence in the topic of public healthcare and medical services at a time when they need most widespread support and avoidance of controversy.