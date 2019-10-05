In July 2012, a journalist friend excitedly told me about a recently published Forbes “exposé" of Flipkart. The controversial cover story presented the online retailer, which was founded by Sachin and Binny Bansal in 2007, as a sinister, unethical workplace run by a coterie of scheming Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi graduates. The headline asked, “Can Flipkart Deliver?"; the writer all but predicted that it wouldn’t.

The story would have a profound impact, tarnishing Flipkart’s image. It was only after the $1 billion (around ₹7,042 crore now) capital infusion into Flipkart by Tiger Global and other funds in July 2014 that the firm was able to banish the miasma left behind by the piece.

Big Billion Startup: By Mihir Dalal, Pan Macmillan India, 320 pages, ₹ 599.

I was first approached by a publisher about a book on internet startups in 2015. At the time, euphoria around them was at its peak. The editor who had got in touch didn’t have a specific topic in mind, so I came up with the idea of a Flipkart book. Its stunning rise had enabled India’s startup funding boom. Its founders had become billionaire entrepreneurial icons. But the editor wasn’t excited; I was unsure too. While Flipkart was an obvious candidate for a book, its trajectory wasn’t unambiguous. It was locked in a war with Snapdeal and Amazon and the jury was out on which of them would emerge victorious. And most importantly, I had doubts about my own ability to deliver a full-length book. How does a journalist used to writing 1,000-word news stories even begin to conceive a gargantuan project such as a book? My conversation with the editor ended soon after the initial exchange.

Three years later, it was a very different scenario. In May 2018, Walmart agreed to pay $16 billion for a 77% stake in India’s largest e-commerce firm. The Flipkart saga had reached its denouement. I felt it was the right time to reconsider the book.

In the four years that I had been writing on Flipkart (and other internet startups), I had had an uneasy equation with the company. Until the end of 2015, there were few problems. Flipkart was flying high, raising huge amounts of capital at towering valuations and recruiting accomplished corporate leaders. Success enabled the firm to shape its own image, and dictate terms to reporters. In jest, Flipkart’s public relations head would often taunt me, prodding me to watch the movie Peepli Live, which, he would say, was a telling example of the sensationalism practised by news media. Still, I was seen as a reasonable reporter who wasn’t unfriendly towards Flipkart.

But that equation grew adversarial in 2016-17, and it wasn’t a coincidence. It was during this time that Flipkart came close to disaster and it looked like the firm would be toppled by Amazon. The Peepli Live banter vanished, replaced by more serious methods of combat. I was denied access several times and harangued by the company’s senior-most executives; when that didn’t work, they complained to my editors. They even conducted an inquiry to find out who was speaking to me.

Yet, Flipkart—as India’s too-big-to-fail startup—remained at the centre of my coverage. I co-wrote several long-form stories on the company apart from my regular news pieces. By the time of its sale, I had grown more confident about my ability to produce a book.

Initially, my aim was to deliver a straightforward business book. I assumed I had already covered enough ground. I would simply have to supplement my reporting, expand on it, tie up loose ends. A few extra hours of work on weeknights together with weekend toil for six-eight months and the book should be done, I thought.

But as I started writing my book proposal in July 2018, my initial idea morphed into something more ambitious. In preparation, I referred to books like Butter Chicken In Ludhiana by Pankaj Mishra, Ambani And Sons by Hamish McDonald and The Everything Store by Brad Stone. It had been fascinating to watch the Flipkart story unfold, mostly for the ceaseless internal drama that had prompted its employees to compare it to the popular TV series Game Of Thrones. But the more I thought about it outside the constricting news cycle, the more I realized that the Flipkart story was more than the journey of a pioneering startup. Through Flipkart, one could comprehend some of the larger seductive economic and psychological forces at play in 21st century India. And that in its ultra-consumerist vision, its belief that it would take its rightful place alongside Amazon, Alibaba and the other American and Chinese internet giants, as well as in its subsequent stumbles and its extraordinary but narrow wealth creation, Flipkart was a parable of the post-liberalization era.

By early August, I had hastily rewritten the book proposal. My agent pitched it expertly, and within days, several publishers had expressed interest. I started working on the book in the second week of August. The next year would turn out to be the most gruelling period of my life. By October, after a five-way auction, we reached an agreement with Pan Macmillan India. The “few extra hours of work" that I had anticipated took over my life. By December, I had conducted nearly 50 interviews for the book, alongside my daily job of managing Mint’s Bengaluru bureau. I found I was spent before I had even started writing the first chapter. But I was captivated by the material and excited about the way the story was taking shape in my mind.

After a break of four days in January, I was completely immersed in the book. For nearly eight months, I worked on it every day for at least 7 hours, often 10, sometimes more. When I wasn’t working on the book, I would be thinking about it. I interviewed nearly 100 people in Bengaluru alone. I travelled to Chandigarh, the city where the Flipkart founders had grown up. I visited their schools. I travelled to Delhi to interview their college professors and former colleagues. I wrote, rewrote, edited, edited again. Sometimes, daunted by the task at hand, I would fill up the pages with nonsense just to trick myself into thinking I was making progress, only to spend the next day rectifying it, astonished by my stupidity.

By the end, I had conducted more than 250 interviews, pored through dozens of hours of video interviews online, hundreds of documents and news articles. I had edited my own work so many times that I could recall from memory many passages from the book.

Instead of simply tying loose ends, I had uncovered substantially new material. I wasn’t writing about one-dimensional engineers either; in uncovering the Flipkart story, I came to know complex characters whose ambitions and anxieties only made them more relatable.

When it was all done, all I felt was relief, and, inexplicably, the beginnings of an urge to go through the process all over again.

Mihir Dalal is a writer with Mint. Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story will be available in stores from 6 October.