Opinion | Why the ‘paash baalish’ will outlast the pandemic

But Bengal has taken the paash baalish to a different level of cultural significance. The Bengali band Chandrabindoo has an entire song devoted to the paash baalish and its inter-generational appeal, the “darling pillow" passing from father to son, though women might wonder why their paash baalish find no room in the song. Journalist and writer Indrajit Hazra remembers checking into a hotel in Kolkata right before the Lionel Messi football exhibition match in 2011. The bellboy showed him to his room and lingered even after he got his tip. Then he said with a knowing smile, “If you need a paash baalish, please let me know." Hazra was a bit mystified, especially since his bed already came with a paash baalish. “I will let you know if I need one," he replied diplomatically. To this day, he does not know whether the proffered paash baalish was indeed an extra pillow or code for something livelier.