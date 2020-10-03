Why Twinkle Khanna wants you to try tendli

Earlier this year, perplexed by the question of how to keep the dabba menu interesting, Khanna launched a social media campaign with the hashtag #WhatsInYourDabba. She posted a recipe for beetroot tikkis on Tweak India’s Instagram page and tagged Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora and Sonali Bendre, to share dabba food recipes; a classic case of crowdsourcing ideas on social media. It caught on, with people sharing recipes and tagging their friends. A quick search with this hashtag will reveal a few recipes, but to get to the gold (read, aamer luchi), the book is the best bet. It is the first book published under the Tweak Books imprint, in association with Juggernaut.