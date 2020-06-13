Why we need the red colour bin

As the covid-19 pandemic is in its sixth month, most people around the world have accepted the fact that masks are here to stay for a long time—probably even as a permanent fixture in our lives. The virtues of wearing the right kind of mask to protect ourselves as well as others are common knowledge now. But relatively less known are the best practices involved in disposing of the masks and gloves we use at home. And this collective lack of awareness, or callous indifference in some cases, is putting the lives of millions of sanitary workers at risk.