Why writing fiction is like engaging your core

Most of my adult life, I have made a living from journalism and writing non-fiction of other kinds. This month, my first collection of short stories has made an appearance in the world and I am hugely pleased by it (this is an essential personality trait for compulsive joke-tellers. You need to be what a friend used to call a humour ecosystem. You make the joke and you only feel pleased. (Follow the NCERT-style dotted lines). I am pleased to have a work of art out in the world. I am pleased by the extra-alluring book jacket. I am pleased to do many Zoom events in which I will work hard at sounding like I have hidden depths (I do). But mostly I am just pleased that the book is an extended version of a moment I live for. That moment in which you are rattling through your old story or bad joke or new piece ofgossip and you are watching the other person’s face and wondering how it will land. And there! There it is, the understanding and the laughter resounding through the cloud forests and the high grasslands and the snowy mountains and the giant hummingbirds. Sometimes, I am not gonna lie, it doesn’t land. You told it badly and you wish a giant hummingbird would eat you and spit you out. But it is that risk of becoming avian regurgitation that makes the process worth it.